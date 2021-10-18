Computers & Laptops

Apple rolls out new AirPods, Mac chips, Macbook pros

Reuters October 18 | Updated on October 19, 2021

Apple introduced two chips -the M1 Pro and the M1 Max in the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models

Apple on Monday introduced a third generation of its AirPod wireless earbuds with "spatial audio" features and a $5-per-month streaming music plan.

The new AirPods are also sweat- and water-resistant for use with workouts and will have some sound features previously found in the higher-end AirPods Pro, Apple said during the event. Apple said the new AirPods will cost $179 and start shipping next week.

Apple AirPods 3   -  Website via Apple.com

 

Apple also introduced two new chips called the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The chips are meant to have better performance than the company's previous M1 chips, but do so while using less power than rival chips from firms like Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

M1 Pro chip

 

Johny Srouji, Apple's chip chief, said the M1 Max chip uses up to 100 watts less power than other high-end laptop chips,which translates to better battery life.

M1 Max chip

 

"It's the most powerful chip we've ever built," Srouji said of the M1 Max.

Before Monday, Apple's most powerful laptops still relied on chips from Intel. The company has already placed a first-generation in-house-designed M1 chip into some MacBooks as well as its Mac Mini and iMac desktop machines.

Macbook Pro 14 inch   -  Website via Apple.com

 

India price of AirPod 3, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook pros’ with M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips
  • Airpods 3: ₹18,500
  • MacBook Pro 14 Inch with M1 Pro chip, 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage -₹1,94,900; M1 Max chip version, RAM, Storage and other customisations are paid upgrades.
  • Macbook Pro 16 Inch with M1 Pro chip, 10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage -₹2,39,900; M1 Max chip version, RAM, Storage and other customisations are paid upgrades.

Published on October 18, 2021

laptops
Apple Inc
