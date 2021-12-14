Asus launches India’s first ProArt series laptops for creators

Asus has announced the expansion of its consumer PC lineup in India with the launch of the country's first ProArt series laptops.

The flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED has been designed for content creators and consumers with a creative edge, Asus said. It features ASUS Dial and a touchpad that can support the stylus.

The laptop comes with a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 colour accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation.

It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) and fast NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 (H5600) graphics.

For connectivity, it is equipped with PCIe 3.0 x4 or PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs, up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM or USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (H5600) ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

New VivoBooks

Along with the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Asus has also introduced a series of VivoBook across AMD/ Intel and 14inch/ 16inch variant – VivoBook Pro 14 and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED,

The VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED come with a 14-inch or 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display and are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7. The devices come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. They feature an exclusive DialPad.

VivoBook Pro 14 and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED feature either 14-inch or 15-inch NanoEdge 2.8, K/FHD OLED display. They are equipped with Harman Kardon-certified audio. The devices feature the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. They are equipped with a dual-fan cooling system to avoid overheating and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

Pricing and availability

The product pricing for the Vivobooks starts from ₹75,000 and will be sold across online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital) channels starting December 14. The ProArt Studiobook range will be available from January 2022 on Flipkart and Amazon and offline at ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores.

The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is priced at ₹ 1,69,990.

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED powered by Intel processor will be available on Flipkart/Asus Estore and offline at ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores and is priced at ₹74,990.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED powered by Intel will be available on Flipkart and at Reliance, Croma and Vijay Sales at the price of ₹74,990.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED powered by AMD

will be available on Asus Estore and offline at ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores at ₹94,990.

The Vivobook Pro 14X OLED powered by Intel will go on sale on Amazon and at Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Asus Estore and offline at ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores for ₹ 94,990.

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED powered by AMD

will go on sale on Flipkart, Asus Estore and offline at ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores at ₹1,04,990.

The AMD powered Vivobook Pro 14X OLED will be available on Flipkart, Asus Estore and offline at ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores at ₹1,09,990.

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED powered by AMD willgo on sale on Asus Estore and offline at ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores for ₹1,24,990.

Apart from the creator series PCs, Asus has also announced Asus ProArt Lab, a dedicated program for emerging and established creators across the industry. The program meant for upcoming artists, designers, music producers, creators is designed to provide an innovative platform to train budding creators.

Asus ProArt Lab will go live with its first session on December 22 2021.

Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia, said, “At ASUS, we strongly believe in building a complete ecosystem for our consumers, by equipping them with not just innovative machines but also enabling proper grooming for them."

"We have designed and curated a program for budding content creators to learn from the best in the Industry. With the Asus ProArt Lab, we are bullish to create success among the creators’ community through our new ProArt product line-up. India is an important market for us and we will continue to introduce innovation designed to meet the emerging needs of the Indian community," the Asus executive further said.