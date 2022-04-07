Avita launches new ‘Made-in-India’ Avita Satus Ultimus laptop in India

US-based lifestyle gadget brand, AVITA has announced the launch of new Avita Satus Ultimus laptop in India.

The laptop is “a completely Made-in-India,” the brand has said. It will be equipped with all-day battery life. It will come with FHD anti-glare IPS display.

The device will run on Windows 11 OS and will be powered by an Intel Celeron Processor. It will be equipped with stereo speakers, integrated HD cam with dual-mic and come with an upgradable SSD.

“We are delighted to build on the policy of local initiatives and self-reliance ‘Make in India’ by introducing the brand new Avita Ultimus, first in its series Satus along with other set of products such as smart LED lights, smartwatches, tablets, and smart TVs in India as well as countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, MEA, Sri Lanka, Myanmar,” said Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director —South Asia & MEA, Nexstgo Company Ltd.

Nikit Rambhia, Joint Managing Director of Panache Digilife Limited, said, “This order will provide an impetus for Panache’s plans in complying with its commitment to the Make in India initiatives promoted by the Government of India and incentivised under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware.”

The device will.be available in six colours — Matt Black, Space Grey, Cloud Silver, Champagne Gold, Shamrock Green, and Sugar Red.

The pricing for the laptop starts at the MRP ₹29,990.