The iPhone 13 line up is now in Alpine Green

The iPhone 13 range recently became available in a brand new colour — Alpine Green.

The colour actually has personal significance for me. Sometime in the 1960’s, my father was posted to Egypt on an Indian Air Force project. Towards the end of our many years there, my father bought a fabulous new car, importing it into Cairo. The Ford Zephyr was a long, long beauty of a car and the entire street would stop to stare when we passed by in it. It was swanky and yet subtle; elegant, yet powerful. And it was in the most unusual shade of Alpine Green.

This is a colour that truly looks of the forest and from the forest. It immediately makes you think of nature in all its untouched density and concentration. That’s the colour that you now get on the iPhone 13 line-up.

The Alpine Green on the iPhone 13s is not the same through all models. The iPhone 13 and iPhone Mini come in a reflective and deeper shade — the one that was like my father’s car — and stays in the style that all other colours appear on these two non-Pro phones.

The new iPhone SE does not come in Alpine Green. And the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max wear this colour differently because they use a matte finish for all the colours. The green turns out lighter and leans towards Olive or Sage, and of course still looks very nature-inspired. It’s on the Pro phones that the colour is more visible, eye-catching and interesting.

It’s most unfortunate that one is compelled to use a case to protect the phone but right on cue, there are cases that match the exact shade of green.

The iPhone 13 starts at ₹69,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro at ₹1,19,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at ₹1,29,900. There are plenty of exchange and other deals to explore.