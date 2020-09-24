Dell G7 15 gaming laptop now available in India

Dell Technologies on Thursday announced the launch of the Dell G7 15 7500 in India.

The Dell G7 15 is a 18.3mm high-end gaming laptop that features an Origami hinge design .It comes with a 4-zone customisable RGB WASD keyboard and 12-zone chassis lighting.

The device has a 15 inch FHD anti-glare display with 300Hz refresh rate. The G7 15 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with up to i9. For graphics, it has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and Max-Q design.

The device comes with an expanded storage space with up to 1TB PCIe NVME SSD. It runs on a 6 cell 86 WHr battery.

The laptop has a “Game Shift” macro key which transitions the processors and cooling system into a “hyper-performance mode” eligible for gaming. For audio, the laptop has stereo speakers and Nahimic 3D Audio. It also features Audio Recon visual sound tracking.

The Dell G7 15 7500 is available at select Dell Exclusive Stores, multi-brand outlets and Flipkart. It comes in two variants based on the processor, the Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen variant and the Dell G7 Core i7 10th Gen variant. It is available at a starting price of ₹1,61,990 including taxes.