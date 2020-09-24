Dell G7 15 gaming laptop now available in India

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Dell Technologies on Thursday announced the launch of the Dell G7 15 7500 in India.
The Dell G7 15 is a 18.3mm high-end gaming laptop that features an Origami hinge design .It comes with a 4-zone customisable RGB WASD keyboard and 12-zone chassis lighting.
The device has a 15 inch FHD anti-glare display with 300Hz refresh rate. The G7 15 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with up to i9. For graphics, it has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and Max-Q design.
The device comes with an expanded storage space with up to 1TB PCIe NVME SSD. It runs on a 6 cell 86 WHr battery.
The laptop has a “Game Shift” macro key which transitions the processors and cooling system into a “hyper-performance mode” eligible for gaming. For audio, the laptop has stereo speakers and Nahimic 3D Audio. It also features Audio Recon visual sound tracking.
The Dell G7 15 7500 is available at select Dell Exclusive Stores, multi-brand outlets and Flipkart. It comes in two variants based on the processor, the Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen variant and the Dell G7 Core i7 10th Gen variant. It is available at a starting price of ₹1,61,990 including taxes.
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...