HP expands its ‘always connected’ PCs with launch of HP14s notebooks

HP, on Tuesday, expanded its portfolio of always-connected PCs with the introduction of the HP14s notebooks for mainstream users. The new notebook portfolio comes with 4G LTE connectivity, which was previously only available with HP’s premium notebooks such as HP Elite Dragonfly and HP Spectre X360, as per the company’s official release.

The tech company said that millions of users have been forced to work from home due to the coronavirus crisis. With low fixed-line broadband penetration and sub-optimal security protocols for home Wi-Fi; 4G LTE plays a critical role in providing fast and secure internet connectivity. The new HP notebooks fill a critical gap in the market, by providing enterprise-grade connectivity and security in an affordable price band, it said.

HP 14s specifiactions

HP 14s weighs 1.53 kg with a long battery life of up to nine hours accompanied with fast charging, best suited for on-the-go consumers, HP noted. It is powered by Intel’s 10th gen i3/i5 processors, the HP 14s offers micro-edge displays in 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio providing better ergonomic, video and creative experience.

The HP14s delivers an ultra-mobile design with Intel® Core™ i5/i3 processor with windows 10 operating system and built-in Intel® XMM™ 7360 4G LTE6 to provide a fast, connected and very secure solution.

The lightweight notebook has a micro-edge FHD display with ultra-narrow bezel and includes 6 ports- 1 type C and 2 type A, multi-media SD media card reader, and an HDMI, and Bluetooth® 5 combo that supports gigabit file transfer speed to a 256 GB storage unit.

HP14s with i3 processor and 4GB RAM is available now at a price of Rs 44,999, while the HP14s with i5 processor and 8GB RAM is available now at a price of Rs 64,999

HP Pavilion x360 14 specification

It supports 11 hours of battery life, hands-free access to Amazon Alexa voice service, wake on voice feature and comes equipped with dual speakers, B&O Audio, and HP Audio Boost for a more immersive experience, HP informed.

HP Pavilion x360 14 offers a larger screen-to-body ratio of 82.47 per cent in a 3-sided micro-edge bezel display. The Pavilion x360 14 is available in natural silver colour.

HP Pavilion x360 14 i5 is available July 1 onwards at a price of Rs 84,999.

The new product range is available at all HP World stores and online.

‘Democratising access’

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP India Market, said in an official statement: “Our constant endeavour at HP is to democratize access to technology by making premium features available for all consumer segments. The introduction of 4G LTE access in a mainstream device will transform the experience for millions of PC users in India to work, learn and play from any time, anywhere.”

Commenting on the launch, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market stated in the official release: “With remote working becoming the new normal, the HP 14s range is aimed at arming employees and employers to battle the given situation...we aim to address key concerns such as security and connectivity of modern users.”

On purchase of these new products from HP, consumers can get a Reliance Jio SIM with 6 months free data (1.5GB/Day), access to their ecosystem of popular pps like Jio Movies and 30 per cent discount on overall Jio data plans to post 6 months. To redeem this offer, consumers need to visit a Reliance Jio store and share the laptop invoice and serial number details.