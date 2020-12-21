HP launches HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks in India

HP on Monday announced the launch of HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks in India.

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks are meant for small business owners and mobile professionals

“Small and medium businesses contribute nearly a third of our GDP and generate employment for millions. With workspaces at home becoming the status quo and businesses supporting their workforce both remotely and back in the office, a PC is essential to these hybrid working environments,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market.

Also read: Global PC shipments expected to grow 1.4% in 2021: Report

The 13.3-inch ProBook 635 Aero is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics. The device supports Wi-Fi 6 and Cat 9 4GLTE wireless broadband options for connectivity.

Users can update the device storage to up to 1TB and configurable up to 32GB with upgradable dual channel memory. The device can last up to 18 hours when configured with the 42Wh battery, and up to 23 hours with the 53Wh battery, HP said.

The laptop is equipped with USB-C 3.1 Gen2, (2) USB 3.1 Gen1 (one charging), HDMI 2.0, headphone and Nano Security Lock Slot.

It also features HP QuickDrop to enable easier transfer of documents, photos and videos, websites, addresses, etc. between devices.

Also read: SMBs are opening up to device as a service: Lenovo India CEO

The ProBook 635 Aero is available at a starting price of ₹74,999 on HP’s online store.