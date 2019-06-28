HP launches new gaming laptops

HP on Friday launched three new gaming laptops, ranging from ₹70,990 to ₹2,09,990.

The most expensive of these new launches, the Omen X 2S, is the world’s first dual-screen gaming laptop, the company claimed.

The company currently has 100 gaming zones across its 550-plus HP World outlets in India. “We are partnering with a lot of the event organisers, the publishers and also other brands who are into this particular gaming area,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

HP is also inviting users to learn from successful gamers at its outlets, in a bid to expand the ecosystem.

The company also has plans to explore pop-up stores in malls for gaming and could consider opening dedicated gaming stores “when the time is right”.

Exponential growth

“Gaming is becoming a cultural phenomenon in the country and it will continue to grow exponentially,” Bedi told BusinessLine. “One of the stats I saw is that now, one-tenth of the world’s gamers are in India,” he said.

According to data from research firm GFK, HP had a market share of 40.2 per cent in gaming PCs in April 2019. The company’s market share grew from 11.5 per cent in January 2017 to 33.5 per cent in January 2019.

The gaming segment alone in India grew by 70 per cent from January 2018 to January 2019, according to industry data. “Over time, I think the projection I have seen is about $340 million by 2021 (third-party projection for the overall gaming ecosystem in India),” said Bedi.

The rationale behind bringing a second screen to a gaming laptop was to make it easier for gamers to communicate, watch or read tips, and play music, while gaming without having to disturb the gaming screen.

The dual-screen Omen X 2S will go on sale from July 1, the company said.