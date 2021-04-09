IT spending in India to reach $93 bn in 2021: Gartner

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
India’s IT spending is projected to total $93 billion in 2021, an increase of 7.3 per cent from 2020, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc.
The growth in India is estimated to be lower than the global average, as worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.1 trillion in 2021, an increase of 8.4 per cent from 2020, as per the report.
Also read: Global devices installed base to reach 6.2 billion units in 2021: Gartner
“The source of funds for new digital business initiatives will more frequently come from business departments outside IT and charged as a cost of revenue or cost of goods sold (COGS),” the report said.
“IT no longer just supports corporate operations as it traditionally has, but is fully participating in business value delivery,” said John-David Lovelock, distinguished research vice president at Gartner.
“Not only does this shift IT from a back-office role to the front of business, but it also changes the source of funding from an overhead expense that is maintained, monitored and sometimes cut, to the thing that drives revenue,” added Lovelock.
All IT spending segments — Data Centre Systems, Enterprise Software, Devices, IT Services and Communications Services — are forecast to have positive growth through 2022. IT spending is forecast to grow 5.5 per cent globally in 2022 and 6 per cent in India.
In 2021, the highest growth will come from devices (14 per cent) and enterprise software (10.8 per cent) globally “as organisations shift their focus to providing a more comfortable, innovative and productive environment for their workforce.”
In India, the highest growth is estimated for enterprise software (13.3 per cent) and IT services (8.9 per cent).
Also read: Social software and collaboration market expected to grow 17% to $4.5 billion in 2021: Gartner
Though cost-saving efforts will remain in place, Chief Information Officers (CIOs) are likely to focus on the business digital initiatives “aimed at enhancing, extending and transforming the company’s value proposition.”
“Last year, IT spending took the form of a ‘knee jerk’ reaction to enable a remote workforce in a matter of weeks. As hybrid work takes hold, CIOs will focus on spending that enables innovation, not just task completion,” said Lovelock.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...