Lenovo launches new ThinkBook laptops for SMBs

Lenovo, on Tuesday, launched a new sub-brand line-up ThinkBook targeted at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
The new line-up begins with the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 which will focus on portability and performance. The ThinkBook laptops are designed in anodised aluminium finish to appeal to the new workforce.
Talking during the launch, Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India said, “Our vision of Smarter Technology for All is a world where every person and business has access to technology that enables them to achieve their own intelligent transformation. The new wave of young business leaders expects their workplace devices to do more but with a minimalist look. ThinkBook is a perfect fit to fill this existing product gap in the SMB marketplace.”
Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 6-core processor, ThinkBook 14 and 15 aim at strong performance with the ability to reach a maximum turbo frequency of 4.7 GHz, enabling users to process large amounts of data with ease. The new laptops are equipped with AMD Radeon 625 and 620 graphic cards, to facilitate better consumption of content, loading web pages faster, streaming video smoother, and displaying images clearer.
The new laptops come with Skype Hot Keys, dual-array, Skype for Business certified microphones, and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhances audio for web-conferences. They also come with RapidCharge technology that can charge up to 80 per cent in just one hour.
The new ThinkBook laptops come with Smart Power On feature where the Power On button is integrated with a fingerprint reader (FPR) for biometric authentication to ensure only authorised users can turn on the device.
ThinkBook 14 and 15 have been built to stay secure when connecting to public networks. Protected by Lenovo Vantage, the built-in WiFi security feature detects and notifies users of malicious networks in real-time. Also, the laptops come fully equipped with ThinkShutter, a physical slider that keeps the webcam covered when not in use.
Apart from hardware, Lenovo also offers business-grade services including international warranty and support upto 5 years to help SMB decision-makers prevent productivity interruptions.
ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 will be available from first week of December with prices starting from ₹30,990.
