Microsoft to impart training to over 900 faculty members in quantum computing skills

Microsoft is launching a new initiative to build quantum computing skills and capabilities in the academic community in India, and intends to train 900 faculties from top institutes in the country.

As part of this initiative, Microsoft Garage is organising a ‘Train the Trainer’ programme in collaboration with Electronics and ICT Academies at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur and National Institute of Technology, Patna.

This programme will train 900 faculty members from universities and institutes across India such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Patna, IIIT-D Jabalpur and NIT Warangal, equipping academics with the required skills to start building their quantum future, it said in a statement.

“India is renowned across the world for its science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computing (STEM+C) workforce, and a tech-capable citizenry.

Through this initiative in India, we aim to develop skills in quantum at scale, which has the potential to trigger the new frontier of innovation, shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world,” Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Centre, and Corporate Vice President, Enterprise+Devices India, said.

Quantum computing, which applies the properties of quantum physics to process information, will enable new discoveries in the areas of healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials and beyond.

Microsoft will bring the capabilities to develop this quantum future to the cloud with Azure Quantum, an open cloud ecosystem, enabling developers to access diverse quantum software, hardware, and solutions.

Supports a MeitY initiative

The quantum training programme through the E&ICT Academies, supports an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) to enhance the skills of the academicians in imparting the next level technological skills for future generations. Key themes will include an introduction to quantum information, quantum concepts such as superposition and entanglement, processing of information using qubits and quantum gates, as well as an introduction to quantum machine learning and quantum programming.

“Quantum computing holds the potential to solve some of the most pressing issues our world faces today. Through this programme, we aim to equip academia in India with the requisite knowledge to develop a comprehensive quantum learning curriculum in their institutions and help develop these skills among some of the brightest minds in the country,” Reena Dayal, Director, Microsoft Garage India & Chair for IEEE Quantum SIG, said.

The training programme will be conducted virtually, from August 24-29.