Microsoft to impart training to over 900 faculty members in quantum computing skills

OnePlus Buds: Several pluses, including the price
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
Microsoft is launching a new initiative to build quantum computing skills and capabilities in the academic community in India, and intends to train 900 faculties from top institutes in the country.
As part of this initiative, Microsoft Garage is organising a ‘Train the Trainer’ programme in collaboration with Electronics and ICT Academies at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur and National Institute of Technology, Patna.
This programme will train 900 faculty members from universities and institutes across India such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Patna, IIIT-D Jabalpur and NIT Warangal, equipping academics with the required skills to start building their quantum future, it said in a statement.
“India is renowned across the world for its science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computing (STEM+C) workforce, and a tech-capable citizenry.
Through this initiative in India, we aim to develop skills in quantum at scale, which has the potential to trigger the new frontier of innovation, shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world,” Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Centre, and Corporate Vice President, Enterprise+Devices India, said.
Quantum computing, which applies the properties of quantum physics to process information, will enable new discoveries in the areas of healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials and beyond.
Microsoft will bring the capabilities to develop this quantum future to the cloud with Azure Quantum, an open cloud ecosystem, enabling developers to access diverse quantum software, hardware, and solutions.
The quantum training programme through the E&ICT Academies, supports an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) to enhance the skills of the academicians in imparting the next level technological skills for future generations. Key themes will include an introduction to quantum information, quantum concepts such as superposition and entanglement, processing of information using qubits and quantum gates, as well as an introduction to quantum machine learning and quantum programming.
“Quantum computing holds the potential to solve some of the most pressing issues our world faces today. Through this programme, we aim to equip academia in India with the requisite knowledge to develop a comprehensive quantum learning curriculum in their institutions and help develop these skills among some of the brightest minds in the country,” Reena Dayal, Director, Microsoft Garage India & Chair for IEEE Quantum SIG, said.
The training programme will be conducted virtually, from August 24-29.
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...