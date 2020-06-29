Panasonic launches the Toughbook CF-SV8 notebook in India

Panasonic on Monday announced the launch of its Toughbook CF-SV8 in India.

The launch is to expand the brand’s “rugged notebook offerings” in India and is mainly aimed at professionals on the go.

The device has a 12.1-inch Full HD display with 1920x1200 resolution.

The notebook is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8365U vPro processor. It has an 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for internal storage.

The device comes with a Li-ion 7.2 V, 5900 mAh battery. The battery provides 10.5 - 15.5 hours of battery life on a full charge, the brand said. The Toughbook CF-SV8 comes pre-installed with the latest Windows 10 Pro operating system. It offers support for various ports uncluing USB 3.1 Type-C port compatible with Thunderbolt 3*4, HDMI, LAN port, and VGA.

The notebook’s security features include a Full HD 2 MP facial recognition web-camera for logins.

“The BIOS password prevents unauthorized use before the system boots, and an encryption key - TPM (security chip) - ensures that data stored on the notebook cannot be accessed if stolen,” the brand said.

The device is available through the direct sales channel of Panasonic.