Samsung launches new range of storage devices in India

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of its new range of storage devices — Portable SSD T7 and the internal SSD 870 QVO in India.
The Portable SSD T7 is an external storage device while the 870 QVO SSD is an internal storage device which the company says is the world’s largest client Solid-State Drive (SSD) to boast a capacity of up to 8TB.
Samsung Portable SSD T7
Samsung’s Portable SSD T7 offers high transfer speeds based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. It can reach maximum read and write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively.
It is the size of a business card and is equipped with a DTG (Dynamic Thermal Guard) and is made out of ePCM (Encapsulated Phase Change Material) to prevent overheating.
The storage device can hold up to 2TB of data.
“It is the perfect storage solution for photographers, console gamers, archiving users, media and business professionals,” Samsung said.
It is powered by a PCIe NVMe interface and consumers can securely store data whether on PC, tablet, smartphone, or gaming console with the device. It comes with an AES 256-bit hardware encryption for better security.
It is available in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue and Titan Gray colours. The device comes in 3 storage variants- 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB priced at ₹9,999, ₹17,999 and ₹29,999 respectively.
The Samsung Portable SSD T7 is available across retail channels, online and offline.
Internal SSD 870 QVO
The internal 870 QVO SSD is a second-generation quad-level cell (QLC) flash drive. It has a capacity of 8TB.
The device supports read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively. It works on the SATA interface. The device is equipped with intelligent TurboWrite technology for better performance.
The 870 QVO is equipped with 9x layer V-NAND characteristics.
The internal 870 QVO SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models which are priced at ₹9,999, ₹19,999, ₹39,999 and ₹74,999, respectively.
The internal SSD 870 QVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20.
