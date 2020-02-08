Coronavirus concern: After LG and Ericcson, Nvidia to drop out of MWC 2020

After LG and Ericsson’s recent announcement that they will not be attending the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona this year, Nvidia too would be skipping the event this year citing coronavirus-related concerns.

The graphics giant on Friday announced that it will no longer be sending its employees to the MWC 2020 due to “public health risks.”

“We’ve informed GSMA, the organizers of MWC Barcelona, that we won’t be sending our employees to this year’s event. Given public health risks around the coronavirus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers is our highest concern,” the gaming company said in an official statement.

Nvidia was also a major sponsor of the world’s largest mobile industry exhibition. The company had partnered up with GSMA, the organisers of the Mobile World Congress 2020 to host a series of 10 sessions and roundtables based on artificial intelligence. It was also supposed to set up an AI innovation centre to “put attendees at the intersection of AI, 5G and edge computing,” the Verge reported.

“MWC Barcelona is one of the world’s most important technology conferences. We’ve been looking forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and vRAN with the industry. We regret not attending, but believe this is the right decision,” the company further said in its statement.

GSMA meanwhile is planning to go ahead with the event as is, taking all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all attendees and stakeholders amid the outbreak.