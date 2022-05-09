Corporates increasingly prioritise holistic employee wellness: Report

Organisations are increasingly focusing on holistic employee wellness owing to major changes in the working environment in a post-Covid-19 pandemic world, according to a report by Advantage Club, a global employee benefits provider.

With many employees preferring a hybrid working model, the traditional approach to employee engagement and wellness needs a fresh approach, the report said.

Advantage Club’s recent study found that about 80 per cent of organisations believed that employee well-being will be a crucial component in employee performance and retention. Despite this, only 12 per cent of these were willing to commit to the issue, the report said. This showed that there is still more work to be done.

Far-reaching impact

“Organisations are expected to meet challenges in providing leadership training, streamlining communications, implementing comprehensive employee experience programmes (rewards and recognition, benefits/perks, and financial well-being), and adjusting to changes due to the shift to hybrid work culture,” it said.

Sourabh Deorah, Co-Founder & CEO, said “Post the pandemic, we are witnessing a lot of change across industries. Although a hybrid work environment has its fair share of challenges, a greater effort is required to meet employees’ expectations and keep them engaged for the long term. Employees, the DNA of any organisation, have now changed priorities and preferences. Investing in robust employee wellness and engagementprogrammes can thus help in attracting and retaining talent. Employee wellness certainly has a far-reaching impact on an organisation’s success in future.”

Compared to last year, there has been a 70 per cent increase in companies looking for effective rewards and recognition programmes to strengthen their overall employee wellness, as per the report.

“In a post-pandemic era, employee engagement is quickly becoming a priority for many organisations as it has proven to influence productivity and overall employee experience at the workplace positively,” it said.