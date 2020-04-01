Info-tech

Covid-19: Cognizant announces $10-million philanthropic commitment

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Cognizant and its US and India-based foundations will provide critical resources   -  The Hindu

Cognizant Technology Solutions has announced an initial $10-million philanthropic commitment to support communities around the world in addressing the immediate and long-term impact of Covid-19.

Cognizant and its US and India-based foundations will provide critical resources to strengthen public health systems, education and workforce institutions, and the economic outlook of communities worldwide.

Funds will support - global response efforts, including healthcare and humanitarian relief through the World Health Organization’s “Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund” and GlobalGiving’s “Coronavirus Relief Fund”; critical healthcare infrastructure, including resources for hospitals and frontline healthcare workers, and investments in equipment and diagnostic tools; and education and workforce efforts, including research to advance online learning models in light of school closures, and funding to support education, training, and reskilling programmes for vulnerable populations impacted by Covid-19.

As part of the $10-million commitment, the Cognizant US Foundation will match all its associate contributions to GlobalGiving’s “Coronavirus Relief Fund” throughout April, says a press release issued by the software company.

Published on April 01, 2020
coronavirus
Cognizant Technology Solutions
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
No additional spectrum required to maintain stability, quality of networks: COAI