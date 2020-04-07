Covid-19: E-commerce firm DealShare to provide free home essentials to underprivileged households

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
DealShare, a social e-commerce company, has launched DealShare Essentials Allotment Scheme (DEALS) to provide uninterrupted availability of home essentials to all sections of society. Under this initiative, DealShare will distribute a basket of 15 necessary items to the underprivileged households across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, as per the official release.
According to Vineet Rao founder and CEO, DealShare, Covid-19 has created an unexpected and unparalleled situation especially in smaller markets and has impacted the purchasing power of many households. Several households are struggling to access the essentials owing to shortage of food supply and cash crunch and therefore DealShare has decided to initiate the DEALS, a program that aims to provide essential food to underprivileged households.
He added in the official release: “Through DEALS, we have provided home essentials to more than 100 households across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. We have earmarked 10 per cent of our profits towards the initiative. We are planning to provide essentials to at least 10,000 underprivileged households across the country.”
The e-commerce company further mentioned that the basket will consist of 15 essentials like oil, atta, sugar, rice, onion, potato, salt, dal, coriander powder, turmeric powder, chili powder, tea, besan laddoo, washing soap and bathing soap.
DealShare claimed that it has successfully provided home essentials to its 10 lakh customers.
The company said that apart from customers, the sanction from the authorities has also benefitted more than 100 indigenous/local brands who have been selling essentials on the platform. In addition, the DEALS has also enabled DealShare to extend its support to more than 10,000 retail and kirana stores across the states.
