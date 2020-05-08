Covid-19: Facebook, Google to allow employees to work from home though 2020

Facebook and Google will allow most of their employees to work from home through 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in April had said that it would require most of its employees to work remotely till the end of May, allowing only a smaller percentage of employees to come to the office sooner.

A small per cent of Facebook employees may be allowed to return sooner, Zuckerberg had said. These are employees who work on essential tasks and include content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware.

It had also suspended all non-essential business travel till June. Owing to the surging number of cases, the tech giant will allow most of its employees who can work remotely to work from home throughout 2020.

The tech giant is planning to open most of its offices from July 6 according to a report by The Verge. A formal announcement regarding the same is expected to be made later today, the report said.

Previously, the social media giant had also cancelled all of its major events with more than 50 people until June 2021.

Apart from Facebook, Google will also allow its employees to work from home through 2020, the Information reported.

Similar to Facebook, Google had also said that it would allow its employees to work from home at least until June 1.

According to the report, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai had said that all Googlers who are able to work remotely can continue to do so till the end of 2020 due to the pandemic.