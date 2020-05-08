Covid-19: Facebook, Google to allow employees to work from home though 2020

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Facebook and Google will allow most of their employees to work from home through 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to media reports.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in April had said that it would require most of its employees to work remotely till the end of May, allowing only a smaller percentage of employees to come to the office sooner.
A small per cent of Facebook employees may be allowed to return sooner, Zuckerberg had said. These are employees who work on essential tasks and include content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware.
It had also suspended all non-essential business travel till June. Owing to the surging number of cases, the tech giant will allow most of its employees who can work remotely to work from home throughout 2020.
The tech giant is planning to open most of its offices from July 6 according to a report by The Verge. A formal announcement regarding the same is expected to be made later today, the report said.
Previously, the social media giant had also cancelled all of its major events with more than 50 people until June 2021.
Apart from Facebook, Google will also allow its employees to work from home through 2020, the Information reported.
Similar to Facebook, Google had also said that it would allow its employees to work from home at least until June 1.
According to the report, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai had said that all Googlers who are able to work remotely can continue to do so till the end of 2020 due to the pandemic.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...