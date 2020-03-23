COVID-19: Home broadband users are upgrading to higher speeds

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
As Work From Home (WFH) gains ground following the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), home broadband users are upgrading to higher bandwidth speeds as operators are also gearing up to support an expected surge in data traffic.
“Home Broadband customers are now upgrading to faster speeds, and larger quota plans to support work from home and study for home needs. Airtel’s B2B customers are utilising 4G dongles, home fibre connections, and larger enterprise bandwidths, which are all being serviced smoothly,” Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon told BusinessLine.
“On the mobile network side we are seeing a shift in traffic hotspots and peak usage hours and are geared to meet this demand,” he added.
The company has activated distributed command centres to monitor and manage networks from different locations in case any geography is not accessible for some time. Our network partners have also activated BCP and are fully geared up to meet any situation.
Airtel’s networks are in Business Continuity Planning (BCP) mode and are fully prepared to support any exigency. Its mobile, fixed broadband, DTH and fibre networks are fully-geared up to serve customers in the emerging scenario.
The company has also activated distributed command centres to monitor and manage networks from different locations.
On its part, State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is offering free broadband across the country for a month (from March 20) to enable WFH.
The service is being provided to users who have BSNL landline but do not have broadband. The users can utilise this service to work from home, a study from home, buy groceries online from home or anything that can minimise the need to move outdoor for availing essential needs, BSNL Director (Consumer Fixed Access) Vivek Banzal said.
BSNL is also offering its virtual private network (VPN) services to corporates to enable WFH service.
Vodafone Idea also confirmed that the company has been registering an increase in usage of Internet bandwidth as companies have enabled WFH for its staff.
The telecom companies, however, declined to provide the data of the rise in Internet traffic immediately.
