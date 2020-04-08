Covid-19 impact: WhatsApp makes group video and voice calling easier for users

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
WhatsApp has made it easier for its users to start a group voice or video call for groups of 4 or less as usage surges amid global shutdowns owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!” the company had tweeted from its official account.
Previously, in order to start a group voice or video call, users were required to start a one-on-one call and add more participants from the “add participant” button in the top right corner.
According to a recent report by media firm Kantar, WhatsApp is experiencing the highest increase in consumption, among all social media platforms, amid the pandemic.
“Across all stages of the pandemic, Whatsapp is the social media app experiencing the greatest gains in usage as people look to stay connected,” the report said. Overall, Whatsapp has seen a 40 per cent surge in usage. According to a recently released report by Alex Schultz, VP of Analytics, and Jay Parikh, VP of Engineering at Facebook, total messaging in regions most impacted by Covid-19 had increased by more than 50 per cent over the last month. Voice and video calls on Messenger and WhatsApp had more than doubled.
WhatsApp on Tuesday also announced its new update. The messaging platform will now allow users to send frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time as part of efforts to curb spreading of misinformation during the pandemic.
“This limit kicks in once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more. This is the latest limit that WhatsApp has set, making us one of the few products that have taken steps to constrain virality and place limits on how people can send messages,” the company had said in an official statement.
