Covid-19: JioSaavn to organise Facebook sessions with artists to keep revenue flowing in

Music streaming app JioSaavn said it is taking initiatives to offer alternate revenue streams to artists to keep live music thriving amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to closure of live performances.

During April, and possibly longer, a series of independent artists will take to the virtual stage for 20 to 30-minute sets on JioSaavn’s Facebook Live, it said in a statement on Thursday. The audio recording of each session will also be hosted as an album for streaming within the JioSaavn app. All the revenue generated from these streams will go directly to the artist, it said.

Additionally, while the live streams will be free, fans will be given a “pay what you want” option through ticketing site Paytm Insider, it added.

“Our hope is to provide something for people to look forward to as they stay home, while also supporting independent artists through an immensely challenging time for the music industry. Live music brings joy to millions of people around the world, and while we don’t claim to replace a real life, physical experience, we think we can capture moments of that joy online. We will be engaging with artists around the world to be a part of 'JioSaavn Live Anywhere',” said Rishi Malhotra - CoFounder and CEO at JioSaavn.

‘JioSaavn Live Anywhere’ will feature independent artists like Tejas Menon, Ankur Tewari and Dhruv Vishvanath and will be recorded with the Dolby On App. Facebook integration will allow the artists to stream their music in high definition directly to JioSaavn’s Facebook Live, it said.

Simply tuning in, engaging and streaming the live session albums on JioSaavn (published after each performance) are other ways fans can support their favourite artists, it said.

Artists and confirmed dates for ‘JioSaavn Live Anywhere’:

April 3 - Tejas Menon; April 4 - Ankur Tewari; April 5 - Palash Sen; April 8 - Nikhita Gandhi; April 10 - Dhruv Vishwanath; April 11 - Taba Chake

More artists and dates will be announced in the coming weeks, it said.