Covid-19 pandemic hits Cyient’s revenue, profit in fourth quarter

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
The top line and bottomline of engineering solutions firm Cyient have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The revenue of the firm in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, fell to ₹1,073.6 crore from ₹1,163 crore in the same period last year, showing a decline of 7.7 per cent.
Profit after tax (PAT) fell by 60 per cent to ₹75.4 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹188 crore in the comparable quarter last year.
“Our performance was below expectations both on revenue and margin terms largely due to the impact of Covid, which was significant on many parts of our business,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said.
Lower utilisation during the quarter due to Covid preparedness also impacted the margin, he added. In dollar terms, the revenues for the quarter stood at $149.2 million, which is 3.7 per cent lower quarter-on-quarter.
“We are preparing to secure the future in these challenging times with an aggressive cost control and optimisation plan with primary focus on liquidity and cash. This includes rigorous initiatives on collections, working capital cycles, receivables, payables and discretionary cost control,” Ajay Aggarwal, President and Chief Financial Officer, said.
“We expect our margins to strengthen in FY21 where the full benefits of improved operational efficiency will be visible. The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the positive momentum that we had seen building in the overall performance,” he pointed out.
The firm posted revenues of ₹4,427 crore in the financial year 2019-20 as against ₹4,617.5 crore, showing a decline of 4.1 per cent.
The involuntary attrition rate has gone up in the quarter to 9.8 per cent from 4.6 per cent in the same quarter last year.
The voluntary attrition is a tad lower at 18.9 per cent (19.9 per cent) in the quarter. At the end of the financial year, the firm has about 13,859, down from 15,084 last year.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...