Covid-19: Tech innovations across different sectors to tackle the crisis

As coronavirus pandemic ravages the world and has confined the public to their homes, many companies are experimenting with technology to tide over crisis.

Here are some tech innovations across different sectors that are aimed at doing so:

Aiisma for contact tracing & health mapping

Aiisma is an India-born data marketplace, and it rewards users for consensually and anonymously trading their data via the Aiisma App. In light of the current Covid-19 situation, it has also expedited the release of its health mapping feature for individuals, to manually share and monitor health insights. Increased use of the app will enable authorities with pro-active responses, due to sudden variations in the data pool.

It also intends to release a trigger function for authorities to send anonymous alerts to any Aiisma users who might have come in contact with any positively tested carrier.

FLOOR for virtual networking

10Times, a business events discovery platform, has launched “FLOOR”, an innovative virtual event solution to fill the gap, unaddressed by conferencing tools like Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, and Zoho among others.

FLOOR, as the name implies, brings together the different aspects of an in-person event, from the reception to the networking lounge. Using multiple live-conferencing formats as building blocks, this virtual solution enables one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many interactions to build almost any type of events of a virtual ‘FLOOR’.

Event planners can add and manage speakers, sponsors, or exhibitor profiles through the program's onboarding features. The ticketing, space booking, and sponsor signup open the essential monetization channels to keep the show going. Additionally, paid subscription options to access content and session recordings opens new opportunities for event planners, the company’s official release mentioned.

Gradeup’s #Padhai nahi Rukegi campaign for uninterrupted learning

Gradeup announced the launch of the Goprep App. This is a school preparation app for class 8th to 12th, which will cater to the academic needs of students, including those preparing for JEE and NEET. The announcement is aligned with the recently launched campaign #PadhaiNahiRukegi. Following an innovative learning approach with student success at its core, Goprep app will assist students in their preparation from end-to-end. Key features include free Live Online Classes and the option to enroll for courses with a structured methodology comprising a day-wise study plan, the company stated in an official release.

WheelsEye for supporting fleet owners

In the face of the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent pan-India lockdown, WheelsEye, India’s homegrown startup, is focused on empowering truck owners.

It launched Truck Maalik Sahayata Kendra, an online portal aimed at empowering fleet owners and truck drivers by delivering important news and policy-related announcements concerning the transportation industry to them. Truck owners and stranded drivers on the highways can also access the online portal to locate the nearest government authorized and private food & shelter centers at 2000+ locations across India.

Users can also search for the nearest maintenance workshops and repair centers authorized by the government on the account of the mandated lockdown, as per the company’s official release.