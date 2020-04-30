Covid-19: Vivo donates 15,000 PPE suits, 50,000 litres of sanitizer to Government

Smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday announced that it has donated 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litres of sanitizer to the Central Government to ensure the safety of caregivers and healthcare professionals.

The donation of PPEs and sanitizers is an addition to the brand’s earlier donation of close to nine lakh masks to State and Central governments, police agencies and other municipal corporations.

Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “Vivo acknowledges the role caregivers are playing in these testing times, and, as a responsible corporate, Vivo stands with the government in their fight against Covid-19. We have pledged to supply PPE suits and sanitizers to the central government to protect the corona warriors fighting on the frontline to control the pandemic.”

Other smartphone manufacturers have also been pitching in with donations in the form of funds to PM Cares, essential items and PPEs. Earlier this month South Korean electronics giant Samsung had pledged a contribution of ₹20 crore to the Union and State governments in India in a bid to help authorities combat the coronavirus pandemic. It has also donated PPEs for healthcare workers.

Smartphone makers such as OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi have also contributed their bit during Covid-19. OnePlus has pledged ₹1crore each to the PM Cares relief fund. Oppo has also pledged ₹1crore to support authorities of Central and State government.

Xiaomi has pledged ₹15 crore to support relief measures across states and Centre.