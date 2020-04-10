Covid-19: Workers at Amazon warehouse tested positive

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
An Amazon.com Inc warehouse, visited this week by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, confirmed its first employee coronavirus case.
The employee who tested positive for Covid-19 was last at the site on Monday, according to the update Amazon sent. Consistent with our daily processes, the site has undergone enhanced cleanings since the associates last day, said the message that was sent to the workers.
Bezos made a surprise visit Wednesday to the warehouse, called FTW6, which is just north of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Its among more than 100 similar sites around the United States (US) where employees are toiling to meet a surge in online orders from customers sheltering at home. Bezos walked through the facility wearing a face mask, waving to workers and flashing thumbs up. He also visited a Whole Foods location, and Amazon posted video of his tours on Twitter.
The FTW6 warehouse has been cleaned multiple times since the infected worker was last in the facility, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because theyre not authorised to discuss the details.
