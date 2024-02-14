CP Gurnani, who has recently retired from Tech Mahindra as its CEO and Managing Director, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hyderabad Software Enterprises’ Association (HYSEA) at the 31st edition of national summit and awards ceremony on Wednesday.

“He is a distinguished leader renowned for his profound impact on both corporate and societal realms. Recognised for his transformative contributions to education and philanthropy, Gurnani has left an indelible mark on the industry,” Manisha Saboo, President of HYSEA, said.

$500 billion

Addressing the gathering after receiving the award, Gurnani spoke citing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s statement that out of the $5-trillion economy India was aiming for $500 billion would be influenced by Artificial Intelligence, he said, that AI was an opportunity. “Let us make it happen.”

Delivering the keynote address on ‘AI - Celebrating the future’, Cyient CEO Karthik Natarajan said that the AI market size reached $150 billion in 2023 and was projected to grow at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.8 per cent from 2023 to 2030.

“The scope for innovation and economic opportunities is vast,” he said.

He also spoke on several use cases like design automation, guided diagnostics, machine failure analysis, medical analysis, automated regulatory compliance checks, and remote monitoring of assets where AI was playing an important role in saving costs and time and also improving quality and customer satisfaction.

Awards

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and Tech Mahindra have won the top IT/ITES Exporter award, while Microsoft India (R&D); Accenture Solutions and Amazon Development Centre (India) won the award in the MNC category.

EY Global Delivery Services India and Value Momentum Software Services bagged the top Indian IT/ITES Exporters from the State in the ₹1,000-crore category. Among the MNCs, the award was given to ZF India. CriticalRiver Technology and ECLAT Health Solutions received the Fastest Growing Indian IT/ITES company in the 100-crore category.