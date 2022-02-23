Credential management platform CertifyMe raises seed fund

CertifyMe, a leading digital credential management platform, has raised ‘an undisclosed amount’ of seed fund in a round led by Callapina Capital, an investment firm founded by Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Managing Director of Hurun India, and Vinod Jose, Founding Partner, Konglo Ventures, along with other individual investors.

CertifyMe is a comprehensive platform and solution for creation, issuance and management of digital credentials. It ensures seamless verification, increases brand visibility and assists the awardee in publishing credentials across more than 50 social media sites, a company spokesman said.

Powered by user-friendly technology that is easy and secure to use besides being cost effective, it provides a custom domain to each customer and can be hosted on the website.

Range of SaaS products

The funds raised will be utilised in expanding CertifyMe’s range of SaaS products in the digital credentials space besides directing investments towards venturing into new domains such as e-commerce, luxury and human resources technology.

Ranjith Tharayil, Founder and CEO, CertifyMe, said that the company had started small during the pandemic but has grown to process more than a lakh credentials and five million social media impressions so far. The platform is currently used across the globe by more than 700 enterprises in over 70 countries, Tharayil said.

“With a growing need for digital credentials and the market estimated to be close at $45 billion by end of 2027, we are excited about the growth opportunity and the potential to consolidate our market leadership position,” he added.

Focus on complete value chain

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder, Hurun India, said, “The team at CertifyMe has developed a secure and cutting edge credential issuance/management platform aimed at every node of the value chain, across industries, in use cases ranging from authentication to felicitation.”

Junaid noted that within a year since incorporation, CertifyMe has on boarded more than 650 enterprise customers. “I am very stoked about backing CertifyMe and Ranjith’s vision, and plausibly witness the creation of a world-class company, made in India,” he added.

Vinod Jose, Founding Partner of Konglo Ventures, said that a digital credential is an idea whose time has arrived. “Be it a graduation certificate, training accreditation or a letter of appreciation, gone are the days that one needed to carry an assortment of physical pieces of paper that showcase one’s achievements,“ Jose added.