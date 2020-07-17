Credit card skimming frauds are targeting e-commerce sites worldwide, alerts CERT-In

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Mumbai, July 17
India’s cyber-security agency, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has issued an alert against credit card skimming frauds on e-commerce sites.
“It has been reported that credit card skimming through various e-commerce sites are spreading worldwide. Attackers are typically targeting e-commerce sites because of their wide presence, popularity and the environment LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP),” the cyber-security agency said in an official post.
In this cyber-attack, attackers remotely inject malicious code into one of their legitimate JavaScript libraries or “inject full skimming code directly into the compromised JavaScript library.”
The code is designed to obtain users’ credit card numbers as well as passwords.
Attackers are now targeting websites which are hosted on Microsoft’s IIS server running with the ASP.NET web application framework, as per the release.
Websites hosted on ASP.NET version 4.0.30319 are likely to be the most vulnerable to such attacks as the version is no longer officially supported by Microsoft. This means that newer security patches for known/unknown vulnerabilities may not be available.
According to CERT-In, sports organisations, health, and e-commerce websites, among others, are affected by this attack.
The cyber-security agency advises users to use the latest version of the ASP.NET framework and to apply new security patches, when available, to prevent such attacks.
Users are also advised to restrict or deny all access except those that are absolutely necessary. They must also conduct regular security checks of the web application, web server, and database server, and after every major configuration, change and plug the vulnerabilities, if any found.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...