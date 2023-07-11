Homegrown data centre company CtrlS is to set up a hyperscale data centre in Thailand. The 150-MW facility will come up in Chonburi Province in Thailand.

The Hyderabad-based company has signed a memorandum of agreement with the public agency EECO (Eastern Economic Corridor Office) to lease a 10-acre land parcel for 50 years,

“The data centre development in the Eastern Economic Corridor will attract both international and domestic hyperscale and enterprise customers,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters Ltd.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to serve customers’ needs for digital services, both domestic and international. The data centre is designed to meet hyperscalers’ needs, in addition to serving the high-end IT/ compute needs of domestic enterprises,” he said.

“We see this data centre as a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of Thailand’s eastern region and offer a robust diverse option for international customers and partners to establish their footprint in the country and region,” he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

CtrlS’ datacentre site at EEC offers proximity to submarine cable landing stations for AAG (Asia-America Gateway) and ADC (Asia Direct Cable) systems, making it a point of connection equipped with submarine and terrestrial cable networks, to connect to other data centres and industrial estates.

The 16-year-old data centre company operates 10 data centres across five key markets and will open six more by the end of 2024. It plans to explore new overseas markets in the Asia-Pacific and the Gulf region.

