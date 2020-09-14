Cub McPaws raises $800,000 in Pre-Series A funding round

Kids consumer-tech company Cub McPaws has raised $800,000 in a Pre-Series A funding round from a syndicate of investors from the US, Japan, Dubai and India. The funding was raised from institutional investors and top angel investors.

The round was led by a Dubai-based global family office. A syndicate of top angel investors from Japan also invested in this round. This includes Takayuki Sugiura, CEO of Circus Capital; Daisuke Takagi, Executive Director at UBS; Motoko Tanabe, founder of HMF Corp; Toshiro Wakimaru, ex-COO of MedPeer Inc and Taichi Nakamura, CEO of Venex Ltd.

"The new investment will help us scale our technology offering and create a complete range of products. We will explore international markets where our products have generated significant interest,” said Abhay Bhat, founder of Cub McPaws.

“We are in discussion with an ex-Facebook, Uber senior executive to head our technology team,” he added.

Launched in December 2018 by ex-Pepperfry colleagues Abhay Bhat and Kinnar Shah, Cub McPaws is a kids consumer-tech company for Generation Alpha kids (those born after 2010).

Existing investors in the company including institutional investors such as Samyakth Capital re-invested in this round. The company is backed by investors such as Venture Catalysts, Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty, Frost and Sullivan Managing Director Frost and Sullivan and Venture Catalysts co-founder Anuj Golecha.