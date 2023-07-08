Entries have been invited for Cubethon 2023, the second edition of Kerala’s biggest student hackathon. Organised by Cubet - a leading digital solutions provider with over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, the hackathon calls for engineering students and technology enthusiasts to pitch their ideas and solve problems using technology.

Cubet is partnering with Nasscom, the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India, for this year’s event.

The theme of Cubethon 2023 is “Bridging the Gap from College to Business. The event is aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills among students and empowering them to transform their ideas into market-ready solutions,” the organizers said.

The event is open to any student pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in engineering, computer science, or any IT-related field from an educational institution in India. The participants can register as a team of a minimum of three members and a maximum of five members.

The winning teams will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and the opportunity to qualify for ₹10 lakh in seed funding. Ideas that qualify for seed funding will move to the start-up phase, where they can access incubators and further seed funding. Qualified teams will also be provided with guidance and mentorship to help them transform their ideas into successful businesses.

The last date for registration is July 10. The event will kick off on July 29 with a live coding session. The top five teams will be selected on August 1.

The finale will take place on August 5 with the final presentation of the ideas and a viva session. The winners will be declared and awards presented on the same day.

The broader themes the participants can work on include education (learning with AI), sustainable solutions that address environmental challenges, health tech, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence in daily life, social impact, data privacy and security, and travel and tourism.

To register for Cubethon ‘23, visit https://cubethon.cubettech.com/register/

