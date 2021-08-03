Cyber security start-up Technisanct gets ₹22-lakh grant from IIT Kanpur

The C3iHub at IIT Kanpur has announced a grant of ₹22 lakh to Technisanct, a Kochi-based big data cyber security start-up and fellowship funding as part of their first cohort of 13 start-ups selected pan-India.

As digitalisation is at its maximum, this collaboration between the entities would help accelerate the growth of cyber security start-ups, which has proven to be a necessity during recent times and helps meet the nation’s digital security needs, according to the company. This would also facilitate Technisanct to obtain further funds and to broaden its scope of providing services internationally.

Investment in cybersecurity up 10% to $53 billion in 2020: Report

C3iHub has been set up to address the issue of cyber security of cyber physical systems in its entirety. From analysing security vulnerabilities and developing tools to address them at various levels of system architecture, to translating these tools to deployment-ready software and nucleating start-ups developing these tools at scale, C3iHub, through its incubator partner “FIRST” at IIT Kanpur, will provide holistic support to selected start-ups and train the next generation of cyber security researchers and professionals.

Digital risk monitoring platform

Technisanct is founded by Nandakishore Harikumar, Dinson David Kurian and Rakesh Aikkara. It is based in Kochi and headquartered in Bengaluru, and offers managed services in the field of digital risk management. It helps tackle issues of cyber threats, privacy and data breaches, using big data and a self-developed, AI-powered, digital risk monitoring platform, Integrite.

India ranks among top 10 in ITU’s Global Cybersecurity Index

“Academia Institutes like IIT Kanpur with the support of the Government have come forward to accelerate cyber security start-up programmes, which is the need of the hour. More such start-ups solving real-time cyber security problems should be backed by India’s premium education institutes to enrich our nation’s cyber security needs,” says Nandakishore Harikumar, Founder & CEO of Technisanct.