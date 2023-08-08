iLuZia Lab, operating at Kozhikode Government Cyberpark, and Kerala Police Calicut Cyber Wing is set to implement road safety measures through virtual reality.

Following discussions with iLuZia Lab CEO Noufal P and Cyberdome officials, an MoU was signed in the presence of Prakash, IG of Police for implementing training for various road safety projects. ILuZia Lab and Cyberdome will collaborate to bring services through artificial intelligence and virtual reality to make road safety and traffic rules a virtual experience for everyone.

iLuZia Lab founder and CEO Noufal P said apart from utilising the ultimate potential of virtual reality, this initiative also aims to improve traffic awareness by combining artificial intelligence and entertainment. With the help of Calicut Cyberdome, the project has been designed to benefit other states and school students across the country. He added that the collaboration with the Kerala Police is yet another milestone for iLuZia Labs, which has implemented India’s first Metaverse classroom.