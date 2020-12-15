Cyient in tie-up with Australian firm Decipher

Cyient, an engineering and digital solutions company, has signed an MoU with Decipher, a Perth-based company which provides a cloud monitoring and governance platform for tailing storage facilities. Under the agreement, Cyient will help Decipher with the global rollout of its cloud mining platform for tailings and rehabilitation monitoring.

Tailings are the mineral waste remaining after ore processing to extract mineral concentrates and are typically stored within an engineered containment structure known as a tailing storage facility (TSF).

“There are an estimated 3,500 active TSFs globally, covering approximately one million hectares of land, and many more defunct or abandoned,” a Cyient statement said.

Tailing storage facility failures can lead to uncontrolled release of water, waste material, or by-product constitute a significant environmental risk.

“With a cloud mining platform, mining companies will be able to replace manual processes with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements,” it said.