Cyient offers cops drone tech to enforce lockdown

Hyderabad | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

Our Bureau

Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has provided the Telangana police with two drones to help them implement the lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

“The technology is helping the police make lockdown-related announcements and organise ground forces to monitor the situation in congested areas of Hyderabad,” a Cyient statement said on Thursday.

The drones are equipped with surveillance cameras, thermal imaging payloads and sky speaker for public announcements. “By providing situational awareness on a real-time basis, the technology gives police the means to understand and deploy resources very quickly to manage evolving situations,” it said.

“Visuals from the drones are helping us take correct decisions on moving forces to sensitive areas,” a police officer said.

