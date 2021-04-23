Cyient posts ₹103-cr profit in Q4; to hire 2,000 people in current fiscal

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Cyient, an engineering and digital technology solutions company, will hire 1,500-2,000 people in the current financial year.
“The process has begun. The demand for human resources is high in the market, particularly for some skills such as technology support and digital technologies,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, told Business Line.
He said the company is on the path of recovery. “We are 10 per cent lower than what it was at the peak,” he said.
The firm has registered a profit after tax of ₹103 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, against ₹46 crore in the same quarter the previous year. It incurred lesser employee benefits of ₹529 crore in the quarter against ₹599 crore in the same quarter last year.
It registered a total income of ₹1,133 crore (₹1,127 crore).
For the full year, it registered a net profit of ₹364 crore (₹341 crore) on a turnover of ₹4,272 crore (₹4,585 crore).
The board, which met on Thursday to consider the results, announced a dividend of ₹17 a share (of ₹5 each) on face value of ₹5 each, with the total payout aggregating ₹187 crore. The 30th annual general meeting will be held on June 17.
“Our performance this year was as per expectations. Despite the headwinds in aerospace, we continued to witness strong momentum in other sectors such as communications, utilities and mining,” he said.
The gloom in aviation sector, which has taken a beating globally due to the pandemic, resulted in a dip of 35-40 per cent in revenues from that vertical for the company. He, however, said that the industry has seen the bottom and that it won’t fall any further.
“Good news is that the decline (in aviation sector) has stopped. But the recovery will take some time,” he said.
It was the communications vertical that drove the growth for Cyient in the fourth quarter.
He said the outlook for 2021-22 is strong with growth expected across sectors. “We have and will continue to make significant investments in key growth areas such as digital technologies and embedded software,” he said.
BVR Mohan Reddy, who founded the company 30 years ago, has stepped down as Executive Chairman. He
however, will continue to be a part of the board as a Non-Executive Director. MM Murugappan, who has been on Cyient’s board as an independent director since 1997, has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...