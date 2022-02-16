hamburger

Cyient sets up centre of excellence for private 5G networks

BL Hyderabad Bureau | February 16 | Updated on: Feb 16, 2022
5G (fifth-generation mobile communications system) cocnept.

5G (fifth-generation mobile communications system) cocnept. | Photo Credit: metamorworks

Ties up with IIT-Hyderabad for research

Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company, has set up a private 5G networks centre of excellence (CoE).

The Hyderabad-based company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE.

“We will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with best-of-breed components from industry leaders,” Cyient said in a communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Located in Cyient’s Hyderabad campus, the CoE will combine the company’s ’s enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad’s research-and-technology expertise to develop and test private 5G network solutions.

“Collaboration with industry provides us with an excellent opportunity to develop advanced technical solutions,” BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said.

Published on February 16, 2022

