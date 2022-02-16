Cyient sets up centre of excellence for private 5G networks

Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company, has set up a private 5G networks centre of excellence (CoE).
The Hyderabad-based company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE.
“We will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with best-of-breed components from industry leaders,” Cyient said in a communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Located in Cyient’s Hyderabad campus, the CoE will combine the company’s ’s enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad’s research-and-technology expertise to develop and test private 5G network solutions.
“Collaboration with industry provides us with an excellent opportunity to develop advanced technical solutions,” BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said.
