Cyient to acquire Australian consulting firm IG Partners to strengthen business in energy and mining sectors

Cyient, an engineering and digital technology solutions firm, will acquire IG Partners, an Australian consulting firm. Cyient the acquisition will help strengthen its digital capabilities in the energy and mining sectors.
The financial details of the acquisition are not available.
“Cyient has a growing presence in Australia, providing solutions to the mining, oil and gas, rail, telecom, and utility industries,” a company statement has said.
Set up in 2012, IG Partners has a team consisting of partners, practice leads, consultants, project managers, and analysts.
“With this investment, the synergy of Cyient’s digital execution capabilities and IGP’s advisory expertise creates a unique value proposition for the industry,” Cyient’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Krishna Bodanapu, has said. “This acquisition also adds to our footprint in Australia, which is an important region for our future growth,” he said.
