Dallas Venture Capital (DVC), a cross-border venture capital firm, has strengthened its team of advisors by increasing its bandwidth in the emerging technology space. The new additions include Ambica Rajagopal, an expert in applied artificial intelligence, analytics, and data science; Rama Vedashree, a veteran of Microsoft, General Electric and NIIT Technologies; and Jayant Patwardhan, who has over 34 years of expertise in technology and management space.

“The team will play a key role in expanding DVC’s value propositions at a global scale, focusing mainly on the early and growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure, AI/ML, mobile, XR and other emerging technologies,” Kiran Kalluri, Partner at DVC India, said.

Ambica will join DVC Advantage, a programme that brings momentum to the start-up growth journey besides providing them with capital support.

“Through these addition to the team, DVC aims to accelerate the growth in the overall tech-focused start-ups,” Kalluri said.