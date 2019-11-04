Data breaches, a growing concern: Jayesh Ranjan

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Government of Telangana), has said that incidence of data breaches was a matter of concern.

“We are all excited by data science and its importance. But at the same time, we need to be more vigilant about data privacy and data protection,’ he said.

Addressing the inaugural of International Data Science Technology Conference for Sustainable Development Goals here on Monday, he said privacy should not be compromised.

The conference is jointly organised by Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Clusters (INIAC) and DAV Data Solutions, India.

“We have done lot of work in the area of data science. We were the first state in the country to craft a clear cut policy. We have put some government data on the public domain,” he said.

“Having data alone won’t be of much help. It is how we make use of it to take informed decisions is important,” Gurpreet Bhatia, State Project Head for Telangana, United Nations Development Programme, said in a statement.