Data Protection Law will be finalised soon, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Mi 10T Pro: A power user’s fully loaded phone
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
The government plans to cultivate India as a large data economy, and as a precursor, the country will soon have its Data Protection Law in place, said Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
“We are keen to promote India as a large centre for data economy and we will also finalise the data protection law soon,” said the Minister while speaking at the inaugural session of Bengaluru Tech Summit here.
Digital India has started showing its inclusive character, said the Minister.
He added that data will drive digital economy and international commerce supported by innovation and data refining. India produces a humongous amount of data in its digital ecosystem: be it mobile phones, Aadhaar database, e-commerce transactions, e-payments etc.
The government’s AI policy is aimed at inclusion of agriculture, education, and delivery without violation of ethics. “During the pandemic, the communications sector witnessed a growth of over 7 per cent and received significant investments from major global companies. It is a challenging time, but we decided to convert it into an opportunity,” he said.
Prasad said that during the pandemic, the government received requests from Apple to shift nine of its units (components and manufacturing) from China to India. Addressing Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, he said: “In your State, Apple has started production of its quality phones for India and the export markets,” he said.
Prasad said that both Indian and global companies have committed to invest around ₹11 lakh crore in the next five years in businesses related to mobiles and components manufacturing. “In view of India’s enormous success in mobile manufacturing, we came up with a big idea of production-linked incentive” he added.
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...