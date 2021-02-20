DDoS attacks cool off in Q4 as cyberattackers shift focus to cryptocurrency: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The number of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks increased by 10 per cent in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019, according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
In DDoS attacks, the hackers attempt to deny access to the rightful customers, impacting transactions. They are meant to hinder a particular service for genuine users.
Hackers send a large number of requests to the target websites, far exceeding their capacity, impairing their ability to function normally.
Also read: Fraudulent transactions owing to account takeover increased significantly in 2020: Report
The number of DDoS attacks detected by Kaspersky DDoS Prevention increased slightly in Q4 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. However, compared to Q3 2020, these attacks decreased by 31 per cent.
“This drop can be connected to the growing interest in cryptocurrency mining,” Kaspersky said.
The boom in DDoS attacks had been brought about by people spending more time online amid the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Attacks on educational institutions and those related to online gaming increased.
However, the number of attacks decreased in Q4 compared to the previous quarter.
Experts suggest that this could be due to the increase in cryptocurrency costs, with attackers shifting focus on cryptocurrency.
According to Kaspersky Security Network statistics, “Throughout 2019, as well as in the beginning of 2020, the number of crypto miners was dropping. However, from August 2020 the trend changed, with the amount of this form of malware increasing slightly and reaching a plateau in Q4.”
“The DDoS attack market is currently affected by two opposite trends. On the one hand, people still highly rely on stable work of online resources, which can make DDoS attacks a common choice for malefactors,” Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team, said.
Also read: Cyber threats disguised as popular learning platforms up 60% in H2 2020: Report
“However, with a spike in cryptocurrency prices, it may be more profitable for them to infect some devices with miners. As a result, we see that the total number of DDoS attacks in Q4 remained quite stable. And we can predict that this trend will continue in 2021,” Kiselev added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...