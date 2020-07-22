Dell emerges as top vendor in server market: IDC

The Covid-19-induced demand for computing devices has resulted in increased uptick for equipment makers.

Dell Technologies has emerged as the top vendor in the India x86 server market with a revenue share of 36 per cent and a revenue of $71.3 million, according to the June-ended IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker.

In the same quarter of 2019 too, Dell Inc was the top vendor, albeit with a lower revenue share of 29.7 per cent.

“We are seeing a lot of traditional businesses taking the digital route in these times and large-scale work from home (WFH) requirements is resulting in companies upgrading their server infrastructure,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. “Some of the key wins for us came from banks, IT-enabled services companies, high-tech semiconductor manufacturing companies, digital wallet companies, and telecommunication vendors.”

Gupta is also of the view that with an increasing number of data centres getting built, demand for its solutions will go up. Recently, Yotta Infrastructure, a part of the Hiranandani Group, launched the first of the five tier-4 data centre buildings in Mumbai.

The x86 server market, which counts data centres as one of its key businesses, accounts for 85.2 per cent of the overall server market in terms of revenue.

Interestingly, Dell picked up marketshare at a time when IDC, in its report, has said that the overall server market in India reported a year-over-year (YoY) decline of 22.1 per cent in revenue terms.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) came in at the second spot with revenue share of 23.1 per cent and revenue of $45.7 million, bagging deals from telecommunication vendors, professional service verticals, manufacturing, and federal government departments. Cisco was third with a revenue share of 8.8 per cent and revenue of $17.4 million. Lenovo came in at the fourth spot accounting for a revenue share of 6.3 per cent and revenue of $12.4 million, IDC said.

Looking at the near-term future of the server market, Gupta said that predictions are difficult to make now. However, in the long term, with increased digitisation and the penetration of AI, cloud computing and analytics, demand will pick up.