Personal technology major Dell Technologies continues to witness a sustained level of demand, comparable to the level seen during the Covid-19 period, even as demand for Personal Computers(PC) globally has slumped.

In India, Dell sees growth opportunities in the Small and Medium-sized Business(SMB) market, as technology adoption is rapidly rising in the sector, said Michael Collins, President and General Manager of Dell Technologies Global Consumer and Small Business.

“India is one of our top markets, in terms of current size and more so in terms of future potential. It holds immense potential due to digitalization’s impact on businesses, especially for small companies that rely on technology. India’s vast number of small businesses presents a significant potential addressable market for technology solutions,” Collins told businessline.

Dell has a dedicated Small Business Advisor Group with over 100 members focused on providing services to small businesses globally, including in India. They offer services across portfolio- server and basic entry-level storage, tailored for companies with less complexity and minimal IT needs.

“We like to get in on the journey with customers from the beginning, as we have end-to-end technology from the Edge to the Cloud that can be a partner to a small company that becomes a medium company and then a large company,” Collins said.

Dell is also betting on gaming as an important growth vertical in India as interest in the space increases in the region. Collins noted that the gaming market has grown significantly around the world and in India. For Dell, India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the entry-level gaming space.

The company has introduced gaming stores in India. It has Alienware gaming stores in Delhi and Kolkata and a gaming section in Hyderabad. These are hubs for gamers and enthusiasts to meet, interact, and play their favourite titles on Dell’s latest devices while exploring various accessories and peripherals.

Commenting on increasing manufacturing footprint in India, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said that Dell was among the pioneering companies to establish manufacturing operations in India, with a plant located in Chennai. Having participated in PLI 1.0 two years ago, we’ve now applied for and been approved for PLI 2.0.

“Considering India’s market potential, the government’s emphasis on Make in India, and our longstanding manufacturing presence, makes us a big part of the manufacturing story in India,” he added.

