Dell sees traction for its smart city solutions in India

Dell Technologies has partnered with Vehant Technologies, Graymatics and Wordsensing to deliver smart city solutions in the areas of ‘Safe City’ and ‘Intelligent Traffic Management’ in India.

The $90.6-billion technology infrastructure giant, has implemented several smart-city projects globally and plans to bring global best practices to India with customised solutions.

“There are five use cases for smart cities that we are very excited about which are global use cases. These include Safe City & Intelligent Traffic Management, Autonomous Car & Intelligent Mobility, Green Energy & Sustainability/Waste Management, Government on an app, Public Health & Education. Of these, the two use cases that are making the biggest take off in our global portfolio are Safe City & Intelligent Traffic Management. In India too, we saw that all smart cities have these two major components in it along with a video wall and operations centre to manage safety and traffic, whether it is Ahmedabad, Agartala or Faridabad” said Amit Midha, President Asia Pacific & Japan; EVP, Global Digital Cities at Dell Technologies. Midha citing an example from Bengaluru where one of its partners was able to build speed detection, vehicle number plate identification and face recognition, all in one bullet camera, said “As a consequence, accidents on that particular road in Bengaluru dropped by 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter for the last four quarters. This is because people change when they know that wrong behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Dell works with a 100-strong partner list on smart city solutions. Its top three partners in India are Vehant, Graymatics and Wordsensing. Vehant, a manufacturer of Under Vehicle Scanning Systems provides solutions in the area of security, surveillance and monitoring. Graymatics is a cognitive media processing company known for its digital video analysis and image-recognition technology and Wordsensing, an IoT pioneer, provides tools to make the right operational decisions based on real-time intelligence.

Midha said “Our approach is very different. We tell customers, don’t try to take an approach of ripping and replacing and making everything digital overnight. Start with one use case that will deliver results and we will give you the technology to start small and go as big as you want to. However, if customers start big by going to a consulting company, which takes two years to produce a report, it is a waste of time.”

On ease of doing business in India , Midha said “Making a singular statement about India is very difficult as it depends on various State Governments too. We have had our share of engaging with different State governments and Maharashtra is the best. It is setting a good standard for other states to follow.” On a note of caution, he said, “Some cities in India have fallen behind in physical infrastructure and need to catch up. Smart cities is not just about digital infrastructure, physical infrastructure should match with it as well.”