Demand for cyber security professionals was high in 2017: Indeed

Demand for cyber security roles have seen a huge jump in the last one year prepping up for GDPR that came into effect on May 25, according to a report. The report by the Indeed, a job search platform, states that cyber security roles saw a jump of 150 per cent between January 2017 and March 2018. There has also been a spike in the number of job postings in the same time period for data protection roles, which have seen an increase of 143 per cent while the number of job searches for the same have risen by 188 per cent.

The report stated GDPR implementation has prompted the Indian companies to fortify their databases, leading to an upswing in the search for cyber security and privacy professionals. Further, the unprecedented increase in the number of cybercrimes in the country has also created a number of job opportunities for data protection and cyber security professionals.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said that globally the increasing number of cyber crimes has made it imperative for companies to keep pace in hiring the right talent to combat them. Therefore, companies across the world are gearing up to ensure compliance to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy requirements. “While the larger technology giants are more or less equipped to comply, it is the mid-size and smaller firms that are seeking professionals to help them cope with the requirements the new laws entail,” he added.