Design innovative financial products for SHGs: Modi

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked private players in the financial services sector to roll out innovative products for the self-help groups (SHGs), which have great capability from manufacturing to services sector.
“SHGs have had a great credit discipline. Private sector should, through SHGs, look at investment opportunities in rural infrastructure. This is not about welfare programme, but can prove to be a good business model”, Modi told a webinar on implementation of Budget announcements relating to the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the Finance Ministry.
India attracted $2.7 billion in fintech investment in 2020: KPMG
The Prime Minister noted that it is the responsibility of financial sector to support rural units to become Aatmanirbhar. He also said that government is taking measures to make the financial services sector vibrant, proactive and strong.
SHGs, MGNREGS help rural population sustain during lockdown
Modi also urged financial services players, including banks, to develop new specialised financial products for fintechs and other start-ups. “Our fintech start-ups are doing a great job and are exploring to do well in newer areas. I am told that the strong deal momentum one saw last year in Indian start-up ecosystem will continue this year as well. You must support these start-ups in terms of enhanced credit flow. India’s fintech market could become ₹6 trillion in next five years”, he added.
He stressed the need to improve credit flow to businesses to meet the needs of a fast recovering economy. Modi asserted that government would stand by all business decisions taken with the right intent.
Modi highlighted that the country is now moving from financial inclusion towards financial empowerment. The government will, wherever possible, encourage private sector, he said, adding that steps will also be taken to strengthen public sector banks through capital infusion and strengthening of balance sheet. Although the government endeavour is to promote the private sector, public sector presence and role is important in areas like banking and insurance, he noted.
“Various steps to strengthen financial services were announced in the Budget. Public and private sector will have to take forward reforms undertaken in Budget. A proactive approach from all stakeholders is necessary to take India to new heights”, he added.
Modi said the proposed Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) structure announced in the Budget will address the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs) in banks and help strengthen the balance sheets of public sector banks. “There won’t be any need to hide any of the non-performing assets under the carpet as was done before”, he added.
He noted that the Budget had announcements around having a new development financial institution (DFI) to meet the long-term infrastructure financing needs of the country. There is also a new backstop facility that is being introduced for aiding the development of corporate bond market.
Modi felt that both depositors and investors should experience transparency when dealing with the Indian financial system and this is the focus of the government. People should have trust that their capital is safe and it will grow and government wants to remove the non-transparent credit culture.
“In the name of aggressive lending a decade ago we have seen how damage was done to our financial services sector”, he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...