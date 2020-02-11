Designer denies reports claiming Bill Gates had commissioned Superyacht ‘Aqua’ for $ 644 million

Superyacht ‘Aqua’ designer Sinot Yacht Architecture on Monday has denied claims that the luxury liner has been sold to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Sinot released an official statement after media reports claiming that Gates had commissioned the yacht for over $600 million surfaced.

The second richest man in the world had pledged $644 million (₹4,600 crores) to purchase the Hydrogen fuel cell-based Aqua, the Daily Mail had reported on Sunday.

Sinot, in an official statement, clarified that ‘Aqua’ had not been sold to Gates, citing that the media reports were incorrect.

“In recent days, articles have appeared in international media, stating that Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design sold its concept ‘Aqua’ (presented at the Monaco Yacht Show, 2019) to Mr. Bill Gates. These articles are factually incorrect,” the yacht designer said in its official statement, updated on its website.

“The Hydrogen concept Aqua is not linked to Mr. Gates (or his representatives) in any form or matter. Sinot has no business relationship with Mr. Gates. Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates,” Sinot added.

The concept of the hydrogen cell-based fuel-powered yacht has been designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Lateral Naval Architects superyacht design and construction. It was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019.