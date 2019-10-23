Diwali bonanza: BSNL-MTNL to be merged

In a historic decision, the Cabinet on Wednesday has decided to merge State owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), apart from raising sovereign bonds, giving out voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and providing 4G spectrum at administrative rates, all totalling an investment of around Rs.70,000 crore.

“BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets of India. Neither they will be closed nor being disinvested. We want to make them competitive and bring professionalism. Some of the decisions taken by the Cabinet include Rs.15,000 crore worth of sovereign bonds will be raised, 4G spectrum to be provided administratively at 2016 price and monetise their (BSNL/MTNL) assets of worth around Rs.38,000 crore in the coming four years,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, told reporters here after the meeting.

“We are also bringing out attractive VRS for the employees who are 53-and-a-half years and above age. Such an employee will be offered 125 per cent of their salary, gratuity, pension, etc all computed till the age of retirement (60 years),” he added.

BSNL and MTNL put together have employee base of around two-lakh employees , and around 50 per cent of the total employees eligible for the VRS.

However, Prasad clarified that the VRS scheme will strictly voluntary and no one will be forced for it.