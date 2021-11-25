Dixon to make laptops for Acer at Noida plant

Acer India has partnered Dixon Technologies for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon’s manufacturing facility situated in Noida.

This will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the production-linked incentive (PLI). The factory will have capacity to produce upto 500,000 laptops annually,said a press statement

Acer will bring in the global know-how and processes to manufacture high-tech electronic products in laptops category which will be implemented through Dixon’s facilities.

Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, said, “ With our global manufacturing prowess perfected over 44 years and our strong processes, we are proud to be a catalyst in the manufacturing-led growth story for PCs in India. Acer will manufacture multiple laptops catering to segments from value to mainstream including education segment with Acer global manufacturing practices and guidance. The opening of this facility is a testament to our commitment to Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ & ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.”

Acer plans to manufacture laptops under the Value, mainstream, and education segment categories at the Dixon Factory and this will create new employment opportunities for the youth, up-skilling and help develop ancillary electronic industries in India along with bringing in global manufacturing standards.